Schools in Colombo city limits closed next week

June 18, 2022   01:38 pm

All government and government-approved private schools within the limits of Colombo city will be closed from Monday (June 20), says the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, M.N. Ranasinghe.

The decision was taken in view of the issues that emerged in transportation due to the shortages of fuel.

However, all rural schools, which do not face such challenges, are allowed to continue to deliver in-class lessons at the discretion of the principals.

In addition, a decision has been taken to continue academic activities at schools located in suburbs virtually.

Meanwhile, a request was made from the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka not to interrupt the power supply during the daytime when online lessons are conducted, Mr. Ranasinghe said.

Following a review meeting on June 25 (Saturday), the education authorities will decide on how the academic activities at schools are carried out the following week.

