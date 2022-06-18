SLC clarifies rumours on selling fuel at R. Premadasa Stadium premises

June 18, 2022   03:58 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) today addressed the speculations in circulation on social media with regard to the sale of fuel from within its premises at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

The cricket body dismissed the rumour as completely “baseless and untrue” stressing that it is in no way engaged in storing and selling fuel to the public.

The statement issued by the SLC read: “Sri Lanka Cricket maintains a stock of fuel at the RPICS, Colombo, purchased from a Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (Lanka IOC) fuel station, which is used for Sri Lanka Cricket’s ongoing operations, such as the current Australia Tour of Sri Lanka, upcoming International Tours and also the Domestic Cricket operations.”

This fuel stock is being used for SLC’s team buses, official vehicles, ground maintenance machines, and power generators located at international cricket venues to help facilitate scheduled day-night matches, it clarified.

Reiterating that there is no truth in the aforementioned rumors on social media, the SLC said it is aware of the current situation in the country and that it has taken all required measures to ensure that international and domestic cricket activities are continued unhindered.

