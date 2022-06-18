Seven arrested over brawl at filling station remanded

Seven arrested over brawl at filling station remanded

June 18, 2022   06:49 pm

Seven of the suspects arrested over the tense situation at a filling station in Athurugiriya have been remanded until the 20th of June.

A total of nine people including a woman were placed under arrest for unruly behaviour amidst a protest at a filling station last night (June 17).

They were produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

However, the woman in question and her husband were released by the court after ruling that they were not involved in the incident.

According to the police, a group of individuals waiting in the queue had engaged in unruly behaviour at the filling station demanding fuel even after the available stocks ran out.

Reportedly, six police officers who attempted to take the situation under control were injured in the tense situation and admitted to the Homagama Hospital for treatment.

