Suspect arrested with five foreign-made firearms in Mabola

Police have recovered five foreign-manufactured firearms concealed in the ceiling of a residence at Mabola in Wattala while one suspect has been arrested.

Acting on information received by the Wattala Police OIC, officers had raided a two-storey house in the Duwawatta area in Mabola.

Police had discovered two 12-bore firearms, an American-made rifle, two rifles manufactured in Czechoslovakia and Germany with two 7-bullet magazines.

A 59-year-old man who operates an organic fertilizer business has been arrested with the firearms.

Police are investigating as for what purpose the firearms had been concealed.

The suspect is to be produced before the Wattala Magistrate and questioned on a detention order.