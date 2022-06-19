Lecturers oppose decision to close down universities

The Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) says that closing down universities is not a solution amidst the prevailing crisis in the country.

FUTA chairman Prof. Shyam Banneheka said that the authorities should take steps to give priority to education and take necessary action.

Prof. Banneheka expressed these views at a press conference held in Kandy.

Meanwhile, teachers say that due to the current fuel crisis, it has become difficult to participate in the paper marking for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination.

Although the authorities have been informed to issue fuel to the teachers as it is an essential service, it is reported that the teachers have to face severe difficulties in obtaining fuel.

However, according to the Department of Examinations, about 90% of the evaluation of the answer scripts is already completed.

The Department of Examinations stated that steps will be taken to resolve the problems of teachers who are facing difficulties.