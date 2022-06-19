Sri Lanka lifts mandatory Covid-19 insurance for foreigners

Sri Lanka lifts mandatory Covid-19 insurance for foreigners

June 19, 2022   11:50 am

The Ministry of Health has decided to remove the mandatory requirement of Covid-19 insurance coverage for which was made compulsory for foreign passport holders.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena stated that the Ministry of Health has been instructed to remove this insurance scheme with immediate effect.

The Director General of Health Services further stated that written notifications in this regard have also been sent to the relevant institutions.

