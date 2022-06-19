Plans to expedite development of KKS Harbour

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation says that he Government of India has extended financial assistance of USD$ 45 million for the development of the Kankesanthurai (KKS) Harbour.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva stated that accordingly the Kankesanthurai Port is planned to be developed expeditiously.

Minister de Silva stated that after the development of the port, it is planned to start freight operations directly from India.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance and Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) signed an agreement in this regard in January 2018. The upgradation project would make KKS Harbour a full- fledged commercial port, further strengthening Sri Lanka’s efforts to become a regional maritime hub.