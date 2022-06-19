Public requested not to queue up for fuel in next 3-4 days

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that Letter of Credit (LCs) for USD 90 million have been opened for a shipment of petrol and diesel.

Speaking during a press briefing in Colombo today (19), he said that the shipment of petrol is expected to reach the island June 23 while the diesel shipment is scheduled to arrive on June 24.

He therefore urged the public not to queue up for fuel in the next three-four days, until the fuel shipments arrive.

Meanwhile the minister requests private bus operators to obtain their fuel requirements from the nearest Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) depots where necessary arrangements have been made.

He added that school, staff and tourist transport vehicles can also obtain their fuel requirements from the nearest SLTB depots.