Youth dies following attack over dispute

A person has been assaulted and murdered in the Boralankada area in Deraniyagala.

Police said the victim was critically injured due to an attack carried out with a club during an altercation over a personal dispute.

The 24-year-old had been admitted to the Karawanella Hospital and succumbed to injuries while being transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect responsible for the attack has been arrested and Deraniyagala Police are conducting further investigations.