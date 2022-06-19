Youth dies following attack over dispute

Youth dies following attack over dispute

June 19, 2022   02:55 pm

A person has been assaulted and murdered in the Boralankada area in Deraniyagala.

Police said the victim was critically injured due to an attack carried out with a club during an altercation over a personal dispute.

The 24-year-old had been admitted to the Karawanella Hospital and succumbed to injuries while being transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect responsible for the attack has been arrested and Deraniyagala Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Kepakaru Govibim' programme by the Sri Lanka Broadcaster's Guild

'Kepakaru Govibim' programme by the Sri Lanka Broadcaster's Guild

'Kepakaru Govibim' programme by the Sri Lanka Broadcaster's Guild

Sri Lanka's fuel queues getting longer and fierce by the day

Sri Lanka's fuel queues getting longer and fierce by the day

Suspect shot dead after grabbing cop's pistol during drug raid

Suspect shot dead after grabbing cop's pistol during drug raid

Tense situation near army checkpoint at Vishvamadu

Tense situation near army checkpoint at Vishvamadu

People protested over the real issues of the country  Tilvin Silva

People protested over the real issues of the country  Tilvin Silva

IMF representatives to arrive in the island tomorrow

IMF representatives to arrive in the island tomorrow

Fuel shortage forces schools to close in Sri Lanka

Fuel shortage forces schools to close in Sri Lanka

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm