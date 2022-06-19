Warning shots fired to control drunken mob in Vishwamadu  Army

June 19, 2022   03:34 pm

The Sri Lanka Army (SLA) today issued a statement clarifying information regarding the tense situation reported near an army checkpoint in Vishwamadu last night (19), which had led to soldiers firing into the air in order to control the situation.

“An orchestrated attempt by an unruly mob, most of who were confirmed drunk, to provoke Army personnel manning a guard point in Vishwamadu area in Mullaittivu was thwarted by firing several warning shots to the air after those drunkards began pelting glass bottles and stones at Army personnel on duty  around 8.00 pm on Saturday (18)”, it said.

Policemen as well as reinforcements however brought the tense situation under control by arresting two suspects. 

Three Army personnel sustained injuries in the melee and were admitted to Kilinochchi Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that this was a deliberate attempt by some suspicious elements to sabotage the goodwill and the cooperation that prevail between members of the Security Forces and the general public, the statement claimed.
 
Two suspects, apprehended by the army were handed over to the Vishwamadu Police for further investigations. 

