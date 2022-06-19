Police caution cyclists over increasing road accidents

Sri Lanka Police says that they are directing special attention with regard to the increasing use of bicycles by people in the country owing to the prevailing fuel shortage.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated that a total of 1,202 fatal accidents have so far been reported this year and that 96 of the deceased were cyclists.

He said that the lack of headlights and rear end lights on bicycles, cyclists wearing dark colored clothing at night, non-compliance with road signs and not paying attention to oncoming vehicles while crossing the road have led to an increase in accidents.

The traffic police have taken steps to inspect the bicycles within the next two weeks in this regard, he said.

The spokesman said that police are also focusing on the rapid spread of dengue in the country.

Police Environmental Protection Division has taken steps to inspect places and file cases against those who are negligent about mosquito breeding grounds.

He said the Police Environmental Protection Division has inspected 35,965 institutions in 2021 and 36,959 institutions in 2022. A total of 316,858 homes and premises have been inspected so far this year.

The number of mosquito breeding grounds identified in 2021 is 13,228 and in this year, it is 20,741. Mosquito larvae have been found in 3,981 places in 2021 and 8,609 places this year.

So far this year 1,615 cases have been filed over mosquito breeding sites, he said while adding that the police expect public assistance to control this situation.

The people living in the Western Province should pay special attention in this regard, he said.