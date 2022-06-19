Police caution cyclists over increasing road accidents

Police caution cyclists over increasing road accidents

June 19, 2022   05:51 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that they are directing special attention with regard to the increasing use of bicycles by people in the country owing to the prevailing fuel shortage. 

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated that a total of 1,202 fatal accidents have so far been reported this year and that 96 of the deceased were cyclists.

He said that the lack of headlights and rear end lights on bicycles, cyclists wearing dark colored clothing at night, non-compliance with road signs and not paying attention to oncoming vehicles while crossing the road have led to an increase in accidents.

The traffic police have taken steps to inspect the bicycles within the next two weeks in this regard, he said.

The spokesman said that police are also focusing on the rapid spread of dengue in the country.

Police Environmental Protection Division has taken steps to inspect places and file cases against those who are negligent about mosquito breeding grounds.

He said the Police Environmental Protection Division has inspected 35,965 institutions in 2021 and 36,959 institutions in 2022. A total of 316,858 homes and premises have been inspected so far this year.

The number of mosquito breeding grounds identified in 2021 is 13,228 and in this year, it is 20,741. Mosquito larvae have been found in 3,981 places in 2021 and 8,609 places this year.

So far this year 1,615 cases have been filed over mosquito breeding sites, he said while adding that the police expect public assistance to control this situation.

The people living in the Western Province should pay special attention in this regard, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Kepakaru Govibim' programme by the Sri Lanka Broadcaster's Guild

'Kepakaru Govibim' programme by the Sri Lanka Broadcaster's Guild

Sri Lanka's fuel queues getting longer and fierce by the day

Sri Lanka's fuel queues getting longer and fierce by the day

Suspect shot dead after grabbing cop's pistol during drug raid

Suspect shot dead after grabbing cop's pistol during drug raid

Tense situation near army checkpoint at Vishvamadu

Tense situation near army checkpoint at Vishvamadu

People protested over the real issues of the country  Tilvin Silva

People protested over the real issues of the country  Tilvin Silva

IMF representatives to arrive in the island tomorrow

IMF representatives to arrive in the island tomorrow

Fuel shortage forces schools to close in Sri Lanka

Fuel shortage forces schools to close in Sri Lanka