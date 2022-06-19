No power cuts in the morning for next two weeks - PUCSL

June 19, 2022   06:32 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that there will be no power cuts between 7.00 a.m. and 12 noon for two weeks from tomorrow (June 20).

This decision was taken following a request from the Ministry of Education in order to facilitate online education.

PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that accordingly power cuts of 02 hours and 30 minutes will be imposed between 12 noon and 10.30 p.m. during this period. 

The Ministry of Education announced yesterday that all schools within the Colombo Zone and suburbs as well as the schools located in the main cities of other provinces will remain closed next week (from June 20 - 24), due to the prevailing fuel crisis.

However, the ministry had said all provincial education officials are given permission to continue in-person lessons at schools, where the students, teachers, and principals are not affected by transportation issues.

In this backdrop, the ministry had requested the PUCSL and CEB to consider imposing daily power cuts after 12 noon so that teachers can continue academic activities of schools which will remain closed, thorough online education. 
 

