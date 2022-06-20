Bank of Ceylon records a net pre-tax profit of Rs. 43 billion

June 19, 2022   11:44 pm

The Bank of Ceylon (BoC) has reported a net Pre-tax Profit of Rs. 43 billion, according to the President’s Media Division. 

This was revealed when the Bank of Ceylon’s Annual Report 2021 was presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo.

Mr. Kanchana Ratwatte, Bank of Ceylon’s Chairman presented the report to the President.

The objective has been achieved by expanding credit systems and providing a closer service to clients covering all levels island-wide, the release said. 

The Bank of Ceylon Chairman Kanchana Ratwatte said that these benefits will be returned to the public understanding the responsibility of a state-owned bank.

Bank of Ceylon General Manager K.E.D. Sumanasiri, Additional General Manager Russel Fonseka, Deputy Managers Y.A. Jayathilaka, Mr. Piyal Silva and Mr. Ruwan Kumara were also present at the occasion.

