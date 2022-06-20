President and SLPP parliamentary group to meet today

A discussion between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the parliamentary group of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is scheduled to be held today (20).

It is reported that the discussion will be held at 5.00 pm today.

The meeting was convened to discuss the problematic situation that has arisen in the country with the fuel crisis and the future course of action of the government.

According to political sources, a section of the government is preparing to inquire from the President today regarding the government’s stance on the proposed draft of the 21st Amendments to the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the weekly Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held after that discussion.

The 21st Amendment to the Constitution will also be discussed in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is scheduled to convene for four days from tomorrow.

Business tycoon Dhammika Perera, whose name has been gazetted as a Member of Parliament, is scheduled to be sworn in as an MP and take his seat in Parliament tomorrow.