President and SLPP parliamentary group to meet today

President and SLPP parliamentary group to meet today

June 20, 2022   09:04 am

A discussion between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the parliamentary group of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is scheduled to be held today (20).

It is reported that the discussion will be held at 5.00 pm today.

The meeting was convened to discuss the problematic situation that has arisen in the country with the fuel crisis and the future course of action of the government.

According to political sources, a section of the government is preparing to inquire from the President today regarding the government’s stance on the proposed draft of the 21st Amendments to the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the weekly Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held after that discussion.

The 21st Amendment to the Constitution will also be discussed in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is scheduled to convene for four days from tomorrow.

Business tycoon Dhammika Perera, whose name has been gazetted as a Member of Parliament, is scheduled to be sworn in as an MP and take his seat in Parliament tomorrow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tense situation near the Pelwatte fuel station

Tense situation near the Pelwatte fuel station

Tense situation near the Pelwatte fuel station

A new legal framework is needed - Sajith Premadasa

A new legal framework is needed - Sajith Premadasa

Agriculture Minister says a farmers'organization is upset over arrival of fertilizer

Agriculture Minister says a farmers'organization is upset over arrival of fertilizer

PUCSL says no power cuts in the morning for two weeks

PUCSL says no power cuts in the morning for two weeks

Sri Lanka closes schools for a week amid fuel crisis

Sri Lanka closes schools for a week amid fuel crisis

Public urged not to queue up for fuel in next 3-4 days; SLTB depots to issue fuel for private buses (English)

Public urged not to queue up for fuel in next 3-4 days; SLTB depots to issue fuel for private buses (English)

Plans to expedite development of KKS Harbour (English)

Plans to expedite development of KKS Harbour (English)

No power cuts in the morning for next two weeks - PUCSL (English)

No power cuts in the morning for next two weeks - PUCSL (English)