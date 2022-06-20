SLPP Pradeshiya Sabha member Jagath Samantha has been arrested on charges of assaulting persons and obstructing the duties of police officers at a filling station in Arachchikattuwa.

Samantha, who is the brother of MP Sanath Nishantha, had recently been accused of assaulting certain individuals near filling station while a video of the incident had been widely circulated on social media.

He had assaulted persons at a fuel station in Arachchikattuwa waiting for fuel on June 17 while the incident has been caught on a nearby CCTV camera.

Jagath Samantha is the former Chairman of the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha.