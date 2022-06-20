MP Sanath Nishanthas brother arrested

MP Sanath Nishanthas brother arrested

June 20, 2022   09:51 am

SLPP Pradeshiya Sabha member Jagath Samantha has been arrested on charges of assaulting persons and obstructing the duties of police officers at a filling station in Arachchikattuwa. 

Samantha, who is the brother of MP Sanath Nishantha, had recently been accused of assaulting certain individuals near filling station while a video of the incident had been widely circulated on social media. 

He had assaulted persons at a fuel station in Arachchikattuwa waiting for fuel on June 17 while the incident has been caught on a nearby CCTV camera. 

Jagath Samantha is the former Chairman of the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tense situation near the Pelwatte fuel station

Tense situation near the Pelwatte fuel station

Tense situation near the Pelwatte fuel station

A new legal framework is needed - Sajith Premadasa

A new legal framework is needed - Sajith Premadasa

Agriculture Minister says a farmers'organization is upset over arrival of fertilizer

Agriculture Minister says a farmers'organization is upset over arrival of fertilizer

PUCSL says no power cuts in the morning for two weeks

PUCSL says no power cuts in the morning for two weeks

Sri Lanka closes schools for a week amid fuel crisis

Sri Lanka closes schools for a week amid fuel crisis

Public urged not to queue up for fuel in next 3-4 days; SLTB depots to issue fuel for private buses (English)

Public urged not to queue up for fuel in next 3-4 days; SLTB depots to issue fuel for private buses (English)

Plans to expedite development of KKS Harbour (English)

Plans to expedite development of KKS Harbour (English)

No power cuts in the morning for next two weeks - PUCSL (English)

No power cuts in the morning for next two weeks - PUCSL (English)