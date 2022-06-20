Asylum seekers return to Sri Lanka after sea intercept

Asylum seekers return to Sri Lanka after sea intercept

June 20, 2022   12:18 pm

Dozens of asylum seekers intercepted on a boat bound for Australia have been returned to Sri Lanka, foreign media reported today.

A report by The Australian suggests 41 asylum seekers were flown from Christmas Island back to Colombo.

After being granted bail by a Sri Lankan court, one woman said she decided to make the journey after being told by people smugglers the new Australian government would allow them to stay, according to The Australian.

Food shortages due to the ongoing economic crisis have caused an influx of people trying to leave Sri Lanka.

--Agencies

