Police arrest 21 protesters near Finance Ministry

A total of 21 protesters including a Buddhist monk have been arrested by the police for obstructing two entrances of the Finance Ministry in Colombo.

Police said that the arrested protesters includes a Buddhist monk, four females and another 16 males.

They had been engaged in a protest this morning (20) blocking the entrance to the Ministry of Finance while the protesters had also erected tents near the entryway.

The Police Media Unit said that this had resulted in officials of the Finance Ministry, Presidential Secretariat and the Treasury facing various difficulties in reporting for duties and essential services.

The release further states that the public who came to obtain services from these institutions also had to face various difficulties.

Police said that even the meeting of the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance with the IMF representatives who have arrived in the country, had also been delayed due to the blockade at the entrance to the ministry.

The police and STF personnel had been deployed subsequently to disperse the protesters while they had arrested 21 protesters.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before courts later today (20).

The protest had been organised by those protesting at the Galle Face Green. They had blocked the area for traffic from near the Lotus Road in Colombo Fort all the way up to the Finance Ministry entrance.