Kerala cannabis worth around Rs. 120 million seized at Udappuwa

June 20, 2022   02:24 pm

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have seized around 543kg (in wet weight) of Kerala cannabis during a foot patrol in Periyapadu Beach, Udappuwa. 

Navy says it has been conducting regular search operations and patrols to prevent smuggling of drugs and contraband via sea routes. 

During a foot patrol in Periyapadu beach last morning, SLNS Thambapanni in the Northwestern Naval Command took hold of 173 packages that had washed ashore. The packages contained about 543kg of Kerala cannabis, in wet weight.

It is believed that the smugglers had abandoned these packages of Kerala cannabis and fled, without being able to bring them ashore as a result of continuous naval operations in the area. 

It is also believed that the gross street value of the Kerala cannabis seized by the Navy is close to Rs. 120 million.

Meanwhile, further operations are underway in Periyapadu beach area and the apprehended stock of Kerala cannabis was handed over to the Udappuwa Police for further legal action.

