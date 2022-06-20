Ex-provincial councillor acquitted in double murder case

Ex-provincial councillor acquitted in double murder case

June 20, 2022   03:48 pm

Former member of the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council Hasitha Samantha Muhandiram alias ‘Sarpaya’ has been acquitted and released from the case against him over a double murder in 1999.

Colombo High Court Judge Nawaratne Marasinghe delivered the decision when the case was taken up today (20).

The Attorney General had filed the case against Mr. Muhandiram in connection with the murders of former Sabaragamuwa provincial councillor Ranjith Nandasena and his security officer, who had been shot and killed, placed inside a vehicle and set ablaze in the Kalawana area in 1999.

