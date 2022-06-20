Dhammika Perera undertakes not to take oath as MP or Minister until court decides on FR

Businessman Dhammika Perera has undertaken not to take oath as a Member of Parliament or Minister until the Supreme Court decides whether or not to grant leave to proceed with the petitions filed before courts against his appointment as an MP.

The fundamental rights petitions filed against the appointment of Dhammika Perera as a Member of Parliament were taken up by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, Yasantha Kodagoda and Arjuna Obeysekera today (Jan. 20).

Romesh de Silva, PC, who appeared on behalf of the business magnate, at the end of the consideration of the petitions, informed the court of his client’s undertaking.

Further consideration of the petitions was adjourned until tomorrow (20).

Last week, several individuals and organisation including the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) and its Executive Director filed a fundamental rights (FR) application challenging the appointment of Dhammika Perera to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, as a Member of Parliament elected under Article 99A of the Constitution (the National List).