Dhammika Perera undertakes not to take oath as MP or Minister until court decides on FR

Dhammika Perera undertakes not to take oath as MP or Minister until court decides on FR

June 20, 2022   05:07 pm

Businessman Dhammika Perera has undertaken not to take oath as a Member of Parliament or Minister until the Supreme Court decides whether or not to grant leave to proceed with the petitions filed before courts against his appointment as an MP.

The fundamental rights petitions filed against the appointment of Dhammika Perera as a Member of Parliament were taken up by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, Yasantha Kodagoda and Arjuna Obeysekera today (Jan. 20). 

Romesh de Silva, PC, who appeared on behalf of the business magnate, at the end of the consideration of the petitions, informed the court of his client’s undertaking.

Further consideration of the petitions was adjourned until tomorrow (20).

Last week, several individuals and organisation including the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) and its Executive Director filed a fundamental rights (FR) application challenging the appointment of Dhammika Perera to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, as a Member of Parliament elected under Article 99A of the Constitution (the National List).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds talks with visiting IMF delegation

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds talks with visiting IMF delegation

Daily revenue of the expressway on the decline

Daily revenue of the expressway on the decline

Form all-party govt to rebuild the country  Ranjith Madduma Bandara

Form all-party govt to rebuild the country  Ranjith Madduma Bandara

Schools closed in several areas due to fuel crisis

Schools closed in several areas due to fuel crisis

'Waga Sangramaya' program in Colombo commences

'Waga Sangramaya' program in Colombo commences

Congestion on public transport reported today as well

Congestion on public transport reported today as well

Police arrest 21 protesters near the Finance Ministry

Police arrest 21 protesters near the Finance Ministry