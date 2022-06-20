Australia to assist Sri Lanka to overcome economic crisis within framework of IMF

Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neill has said that the Australian government will assist Sri Lanka in overcoming the present economic crisis in compliance with the framework of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mrs. Claire O’Neill, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, made these remarks when she called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo, today (20), according to President’s Media Division.

The “Zero Chance” campaign for illegal migration and human trafficking was the policy of the previous Conservative Government of Australia. She stated the same was the policy of the new government too, which represents the Labour Party.

President Rajapaksa explaining the steps that he had taken when he was the Defence Secretary to prevent illegal migration said that the Navy is taking such actions as are necessary to prevent illegal migration, the PMD reported.

President Rajapaksa appreciated the support of the Australian Government in providing naval, technical and material assistance and noted that the two countries were working closely together.

Australia is on high alert for security in the Indian Ocean. President Rajapaksa stated that the Sri Lankan government would extend its fullest support to maintain the Indian Ocean as a Security Zone.

It was also revealed that around 50 Navy personnel are currently in Australia for special training. The President commended such training opportunities and their cooperation with the Sri Lankan security forces.

Minister Claire O’Neil assures her willingness to provide assistance to increase government revenue and also help in the success of the sustainable Energy Generation Programme through the experience in customs administration.

She also said that her government is ready to assist in the regulation of fishermen, the promotion of vocational and technical education and to make Sri Lanka a hub for higher education for international students, the statement added.

High Commissioner of Australia to Sri Lanka Ashley Alderton, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G. L. Peiris, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Chief Adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary of Defence Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary / Foreign Affairs Aruni Wijewardane, Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva and Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna were also present at this discussion.

-PMD