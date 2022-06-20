Flights between China and Sri Lanka to be increased

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong has told President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that the number of flights operating between China and Sri Lanka would be increased.

Accordingly, China will operate three flights to Sri Lanka from this week. Meanwhile, the national carrier SriLankan Airlines too will offer frequent flights to China.

The Chinese Ambassador conveyed this to the President during a discussion held at the President’s House in Colombo.

He briefed President Rajapaksa on the economic and humanitarian assistance provided and expected to be provided by the Chinese Government to Sri Lanka.

Measures have been taken to provide opportunities for Sri Lankan medical students to return to China to continue their studies. Further development of bilateral trade and economic activities were discussed at length.

Meanwhile Mr Zhenhong delivered a special message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

President Rajapaksa commended China for its support to Sri Lanka as a friendly country during this current economic crisis.

Chief of Staff to the President Anura Dissanayake was also present at this discussion, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.