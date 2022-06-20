Flights between China and Sri Lanka to be increased

June 20, 2022   09:12 pm

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong has told President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that the number of flights operating between China and Sri Lanka would be increased.

Accordingly, China will operate three flights to Sri Lanka from this week. Meanwhile, the national carrier SriLankan Airlines too will offer frequent flights to China.

The Chinese Ambassador conveyed this to the President during a discussion held at the President’s House in Colombo.

He briefed President Rajapaksa on the economic and humanitarian assistance provided and expected to be provided by the Chinese Government to Sri Lanka.

Measures have been taken to provide opportunities for Sri Lankan medical students to return to China to continue their studies. Further development of bilateral trade and economic activities were discussed at length.

Meanwhile Mr Zhenhong delivered a special message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

President Rajapaksa commended China for its support to Sri Lanka as a friendly country during this current economic crisis.

Chief of Staff to the President Anura Dissanayake was also present at this discussion, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Protesters arrested near Finance Ministry granted bail (English)

Protesters arrested near Finance Ministry granted bail (English)

Protesters arrested near Finance Ministry granted bail (English)

Australia to assist Sri Lanka to overcome economic crisis within framework of IMF (English)

Australia to assist Sri Lanka to overcome economic crisis within framework of IMF (English)

Cabinet approval for 21st Amendment to Constitution (English)

Cabinet approval for 21st Amendment to Constitution (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds talks with IMF team on economic programme (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds talks with IMF team on economic programme (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.20

Sajith Premadasa on the inabilities of the incumbent government

Sajith Premadasa on the inabilities of the incumbent government

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds talks with IMF team on economic programme

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe holds talks with IMF team on economic programme