PM looking forward to reach staff-level agreement with IMF

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is looking forward to reach a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and finalize the programme for a bailout package.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Premier said he met with the visiting IMF team earlier today. A ten-member IMF delegation arrived in Sri Lanka today and held talks with the Prime Minister at his office in Colombo.

The Secretary to the Finance Ministry and the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and other officials also attended the discussion.

The first in-person talks with the IMF on Sri Lanka’s bailout request commenced in Colombo on Monday and will continue for 10 days, the lender and the government said in brief statements.

The IMF team is on a visit to the island for talks on a bailout programme as Sri Lanka is battling its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948.

The IMF team, visiting Colombo through June 30, will continue recent talks on what would be Sri Lanka’s 17th rescue programme, the IMF said on Sunday.

“We reaffirm our commitment to support Sri Lanka at this difficult time, in line with the IMF’s policies,” the global lender said in a statement.