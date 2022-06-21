Three people including SLPP Pradeshiya Sabha member Jagath Samantha have been remanded until the 23rd of June.

They were produced before the Chilaw District Court on Monday (June 19).

Investigations were initiated into Samantha, the brother of MP Sanath Nishantha, and two others over assaulting several people at a fuel station in Arachchikattuwa waiting for fuel and obstructing the duties of a police officer on the 17th of June.

The suspects were placed under arrest after surrendering to the police on Monday morning.

A video of the incident had been widely circulated on social media and it was also caught on a nearby CCTV camera.

Jagath Samantha is the former Chairman of the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha.