Speaker conveys SCs determination on constitutional amendments proposed by SJB

June 21, 2022   10:46 am

The Supreme Court has determined that some clauses in the 21st Amendment to the Constitution put forward by the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya require a referendum and need to be passed in the parliament with a two-thirds majority.

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (June 21) conveyed the Supreme Court’s determination on the petition against the constitutional amendments proposed by the SJB, during the parliamentary session.

