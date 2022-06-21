SJB to boycott parliamentary sessions this week

MPs of Samagi Jana Balawegaya will boycott the parliamentary sessions this week as the topics taken up for discussion are non-relevant to the current economic crisis, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says.

His remarks came during the parliamentary sessions today which commenced at 10.00 a.m.

Speaking further, the Opposition Leader said the incumbent government led by the President and the Prime Minister has failed and it has not addressed any of the issues faced by the general public.

This is a result of the two-year authoritarian rule, Premadasa said adding that there are no constructive solutions to any of the proposals put forward by the government.