Power cut schedule for June 22 and 23

June 21, 2022   03:43 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts up to 03 three hours for the next two days.

Accordingly, the PUCSL has approved power cuts for 22nd and 23rd of June as follows;

Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W - 02 hours & 30 minutes between 12 noon and 10.00 p.m.

Group CC - 02 hours from 6.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m.

Groups M, N, O, X, Y, Z - 03 hours from 5.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m.

 

See schedule below: 

Whats-App-Image-2022-06-21-at-2-01-14-PM

 

