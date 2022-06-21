Supreme Court dismisses FR petitions against appointing Dhammika Perera as MP

The Supreme Court has rejected granting leave to proceed with the five fundamental rights (FR) petitions challenging the appointment of business magnate Dhammika Perera as a Member of Parliament.

The petitions were taken up by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, Yasantha Kodagoda and Arjuna Obeysekera.

Earlier this month, several individuals and organizations including the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) and its Executive Director had filed FR applications challenging the appointment of Dhammika Perera to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, as a Member of Parliament elected under Article 99A of the Constitution (the National List).

Later, Dhammika Perera undertook not to take oath as a Member of Parliament or a Minister until the Supreme Court decides on granting leave to proceed with the petitions filed before courts against his appointment to the parliament.