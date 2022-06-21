Court dismisses Johnstons writ application

Court dismisses Johnstons writ application

June 21, 2022   06:21 pm

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the writ application filed by MP Johnston Fernando, seeking an order preventing the Criminal Investigation Department from arresting him.

The writ application was called before Appeals Court judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola today (June 21).

Dismissing the writ application, the Appeals Court bench ruled that the magistrate has the jurisdiction to issue new orders regarding the former minister who is currently out on bail.

The bench further stated that the petitioner failed to surrender to the court voluntarily and that he made an appearance before the judge only after the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

