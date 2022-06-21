Youth activist Anuruddha Bandara released from court case

The Colombo Additional Magistrate today ordered the release of youth activist Anuruddha Bandara, who was arrested on suspicion of publishing of various posts and articles on social media in a manner that allegedly causes unrest among the public.

Saliya Pieris, PC, who appeared on behalf of the defendant, had earlier stated in court that it is not possible to pursue the relevant charges against his client.

Accordingly, the President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris had requested the court to release him from the case.

After considering the submissions made by the police and the defence counsel, the Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera issued his order stating that the suspect would be released.

The social media activist had been arrested by officers of the Colombo North Division criminal investigation unit at his residence on April 02 and granted bail the same night.