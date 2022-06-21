Dhammika Perera to take oath as MP tomorrow

June 21, 2022   09:27 pm

Business tycoon Dhammika Perera is expected to take oath as a Member of Parliament tomorrow (June 22).

His name was proposed to the Election Commission to fill the National List parliamentary seat vacated by the resignation of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, Dhammika Perera’s name was gazetted by the election body on June 10, as a Member of Parliament from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Dhammika Perera meanwhile obtained the membership of SLPP from the party’s general secretary after officially submitting his consent to accept parliamentary membership.

He has also stepped down from the board memberships of all his companies ahead of taking oaths as a Member of Parliament.

Further, Dhammika Perera is tipped to take up a ministerial portfolio related to the investment sector after entering the parliament through the SLPP.

On June 09, a special gazette notification was published by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, creating two new portfolios titled Minister of Technology and Investment Promotion and Minister of Women, Child Affairs & Social Empowerment.

A total of 15 departments, statutory institutions and public corporations including the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Department of Registration of Persons and Board of Investment have been listed under the Ministry of Technology and Investment Promotion.

