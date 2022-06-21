Former CEB chairman to be summoned before COPE

June 21, 2022   11:58 pm

A special COPE meeting held today (June 21) decided to take an oath at the commencement of the statements made by the officials when summoned before the Committee.

Accordingly, officials who will be appearing before COPE in future, will have to take an oath at the beginning of the Committee meeting that their statements are accurate and truthful.

This Special Meeting of the Committee on Public Enterprises was chaired by Prof Charitha Herath, Member of Parliament where several special decisions were taken.

The Chairman of COPE also tabled the statement withdrawal letter dated 11.06.2022 pertaining to the statement made on 10.06.2022 at COPE by the former CEB Chairman Mr. M.M.C. Ferdinando. 

COPE Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath stated, “Today we considered the letter sent to COPE by the Chairman of the CEB on 06.11.2022. An important discussion took place in accordance to that letter. Today, I would like to draw your attention to certain points in this letter that has been submitted as an appendix to it. Accordingly, the decision of COPE is that the former Chairman Mr. M.M.C. Ferdinando will be summoned before the Committee again to hold discussions with him and thereby re-determine the contents of this letter and then take the decision regarding expunging the respective contents of his testimony as requested.”

Accordingly, it was decided to summon Mr. M.M.C. Ferdinando before COPE on 23.06.2022 at 11.00 am.

It was also decided to hold a special meeting on July 25th based on the expert reports on the progress of SriLankan Airlines.

Hon. Rohitha Abeygunawardana, Hon. Jagath Pushpakumara, Hon. Anura Dissanayaka, Hon. (Dr.) Harsha de Silva, Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka, Hon. Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Hon. (Dr.) Sarath Weerasekera, Hon. Jayantha Samaraweera, Hon. S.M. Marikkar, Hon. Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, Hon. Indika Anuruddha Herath, Hon. (Dr.) Nalaka Godahewa, Hon. Eran Wickramaratne, Hon. Madhura Withanage and Hon. Premnath C. Dolawatte were present at this special meeting held.

