Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan leaves scores dead and wounded

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan leaves scores dead and wounded

June 22, 2022   11:19 am

A powerful earthquake has killed at least 250 people and left scores injured in Afghanistan, a local official has told the BBC.

Pictures shared on social media showed people on stretchers, rubble and ruined homes in Paktika province.

A local government official told the BBC the death toll of more than 250 was likely to rise, and that more than 150 others had been injured.

The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the south-eastern city of Khost.

Tremors were felt across more than 500km of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, quoted by Reuters.

The centre said that witnesses had reported feeling the quake in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

“Unfortunately, last night there was a severe earthquake in four districts of Paktika province, which killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses,” government spokesman Bilal Karimi tweeted.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”

The earthquake - which hit during the early hours as many people slept - was a magnitude 6.1 quake at a depth of some 51 km, according to the US Geological Survey.


Source: BBC
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We don't lie - Sajith Premadasa

We don't lie - Sajith Premadasa

Fuel queues getting longer day by day...

Fuel queues getting longer day by day...

Speaker conveys SC's determination on constitutional amendments proposed by SJB (English)

Speaker conveys SC's determination on constitutional amendments proposed by SJB (English)

Bandula says Cabinet approved Minister Wijeyadasa's proposal for 21A (English)

Bandula says Cabinet approved Minister Wijeyadasa's proposal for 21A (English)

U.S. announces additional $5.75 Mn in response to Sri Lanka's economic crisis (English)

U.S. announces additional $5.75 Mn in response to Sri Lanka's economic crisis (English)

Opposition parties SJB and NPP boycott parliament sessions (English)

Opposition parties SJB and NPP boycott parliament sessions (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel queues getting longer and more violent (English)

Sri Lanka's fuel queues getting longer and more violent (English)