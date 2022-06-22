Govt to present an interim budget in August 2022

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says an interim budget will be tabled in the parliament in August this year, in order to create the foundation for the path ahead.

Addressing the parliamentary session today, the Premier also revealed that the budget for the year 2023 is expected to be presented in November 2022.

“In addition to this, we will also present several new legislations in parliament that are necessary to strengthen our economy. We have already commenced discussions on these with all parties represented in parliament.”

Speaking further, he expressed gratitude to all political parties and intellectuals taking part in these discussions to support the nation-building efforts.

The prime minister also noted that the government is working towards ensuring food security and introducing political reforms.

A plan has been formulated to provide farmers with the necessary fertiliser for the next cultivation season, he continued, pledging to take steps to import rice under an Indian credit line and issue stocks to the Sri Lankan market in order to ensure price controls. “This will provide some relief to the Sri Lankan consumers.”