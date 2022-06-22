Energy Minister says $34 million payment made for furnace oil cargo

Energy Minister says $34 million payment made for furnace oil cargo

June 22, 2022   03:29 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says that a payment of USD $34 million was made yesterday for a shipment of furnace oil, also known as HFO or heavy fuel oil.

He said that the cargo will be unloaded today and will be used for power generation and industries.

In a twitter message, the minister further said that they intend to maintain the current two-and-a-half hour daily power cuts as it is until the Norochcholai power plant is connected back to the grid. 

A group of Chinese engineers are currently in Sri Lanka to carry out urgent maintenance work at the Norochcholai coal power plant, which was to be carried out 2 years ago but had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The maintenance work is expected to take around 75 days during which the national grid will not receive full power from the Norochcholai coal power plant.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Will not allow to increase rice prices, says fuming Dudley Sirisena

Will not allow to increase rice prices, says fuming Dudley Sirisena

Will not allow to increase rice prices, says fuming Dudley Sirisena

Dhammika Perera takes oath as Member of Parliament

Dhammika Perera takes oath as Member of Parliament

'Ratta' and Lahiru Weerasekara surrender to police

'Ratta' and Lahiru Weerasekara surrender to police

Ex-CEB chairman Ferdinando summoned to COPE tomorrow

Ex-CEB chairman Ferdinando summoned to COPE tomorrow

Long fuel queues still seen in many areas...

Long fuel queues still seen in many areas...

Hirunika leads protest against PM Ranil

Hirunika leads protest against PM Ranil

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We don't lie - Sajith Premadasa

We don't lie - Sajith Premadasa