Johnston Fernando granted fresh bail

June 22, 2022   05:05 pm

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has granted fresh bail to SLPP parliamentarian Johnston Fernando over the incidents of violence at Galle Face and Kollupitiya on May 09. 

Ada Derana reporter said that Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered to release under new bail conditions the former minister, who is named as the 28th accused in the case filed over the attacks on protesters at ‘GotaGoGama’ in Galle Face and ‘MinaGoGama’ near Temple Trees. 

Accordingly, MP Johnston Fernando was ordered released on two personal bonds of Rs. 10 million each while the magistrate also ordered him to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on the final Sunday of every month. 

The magistrate also ordered the co-signers of the bail bonds to submit certificates of their residences and assets to the court.

