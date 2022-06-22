Ecstasy pills worth nearly Rs. 130 Mn seized at Central Mail Exchange

A stock of ecstasy pills with an estimated street value of nearly Rs. 130 million was intercepted at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo today (22), according to Sri Lanka Customs.

Customs Media Spokesman, Deputy Director of Customs (Legal Affairs) Sudaththa Silva said the contraband had been shipped from the Netherlands on March 04 via air freight. It had been sent to a fake address in Moratuwa.

The consignment which contained a total of 13,640 ecstasy pills was seized by a team of officers of Sri Lanka Customs. They had decided to inspect the parcel as no one had come forward to claim the parcel.

Accordingly, it was opened in the presence of the officers of Sri Lanka Post, Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and the Excise Division of Sri Lanka Customs and the contraband was found wrapped in seven bedsheets.

According to Customs officers, the street value of one of these ecstasy pills is estimated at approximately Rs. 10,000.