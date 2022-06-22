Ratta, Lahiru Weerasekara and 5 others remanded

Youth activists Rathindu Senaratne alias ‘Ratta’, Lahiru Weerasekara and five others have been remanded until July 01 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Social activist and YouTuber Rathindu Senaratne, the national organizer of ‘Youth for Change’ Lahiru Weerasekara and actor Jagath Manuwarna, who were wanted over the incidents unrest in early June, had surrendered to Maradana Police this morning (22).

On June 17, the Colombo Fort Magistrate ordered the police to arrest 09 suspects for their unruly and violent behaviour during protests at Colombo Fort and Thalangama on the 9th and 10th of June and to produce them before the court.

Several charges including criminal coercion, obstruction of duties of police officers, unlawful assembly, causing injuries and causing damages to public property have been levelled against them.