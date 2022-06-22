Final inquiry report on Sri Lanka Customs handed over to President

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Sri Lanka Customs was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the Chairman of the commission Supreme Court Judge Shiran Gunaratne at the President’s House, in Colombo today (22).

A six-member Presidential Commission of Inquiry was appointed by an Extraordinary Gazette Notification on February 24, 2021 to investigate, and report on various allegations and alleged irregularities in the Customs.

Court of Appeal Judge Priyantha Fernando, High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte, Central Bank Deputy Governor K.M.M. Siriwardena (Current Finance Secretary), Senior Adviser (Trade) Dr. Sanath Jayanetti and former Additional Director General of Sri Lanka Customs P.A. Dias were the other members of the commission chaired by Supreme Court Judge Shiran Gunaratne.

After nearly a year of consultation with customs officials, customs unions, government and private sector officials, clients and the public, the Commission has prepared a final report comprises of 117 recommendations and 530 pages, the PMD said.

The report includes recommendations on how the corporate, administrative and operational processes of Sri Lanka Customs can be effectively and efficiently carried out in the discharge of responsibilities.

The President instructed that the report be referred to Parliament as early as possible, the statement said.

Members of the Commission Court of Appeal Judge Priyantha Fernando, High Court Judge Damith Thotawatte, Director General of Customs Major General (Retd.) Vijitha Ravipriya, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Principal Advisor to President Mr. Lalith Weeratunga, Chief of Staff to the President Anura Dissanayake, Additional Secretary to the President Buwaneka Herath, the Director General, Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat Hariguptha Rohanadheera and Senior Assistant Secretary to the President Mahesh Vitarana were also present at this occasion.

-PMD