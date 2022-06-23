Parts of the island to receive spells of showers today

Parts of the island to receive spells of showers today

June 23, 2022   07:39 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Api Wawamu' initiative reaches Polonnaruwa

'Api Wawamu' initiative reaches Polonnaruwa

'Api Wawamu' initiative reaches Polonnaruwa

Sri Lanka sued by bondholder in US following historic default (English)

Sri Lanka sued by bondholder in US following historic default (English)

Long fuel queues still seen in many areas... (English)

Long fuel queues still seen in many areas... (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Protest staged in Colombo against PM Ranil (English)

Protest staged in Colombo against PM Ranil (English)

Businessman Dhammika Perera sworn in as Member of Parliament (English)

Businessman Dhammika Perera sworn in as Member of Parliament (English)

Sri Lanka to organize credit aid conference with 3 main lending countries - PM (English)

Sri Lanka to organize credit aid conference with 3 main lending countries - PM (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.22

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.22