Another suspect arrested over murder of MP Amarakeerthi

June 23, 2022   08:03 am

The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested another suspect in Nittambuwa over the murder of MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala. So far 32 suspects are in custody over the incident, the police said.
