Petrol shipment scheduled to arrive today delayed

June 23, 2022   10:20 am

The shipment of 40,000 metric tons of petrol which was scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka this morning (June 23) is delayed by one day, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.

Taking to his Twitter account, the lawmaker announced that limited volumes of petrol and super diesel will be distributed in the country today and tomorrow.

However, auto diesel stocks are distributed at full capacity island-wide, he added.

