High-level Indian delegation reaches Sri Lanka for talks on assistance

June 23, 2022   10:32 am

Four high-ranking officials from India including Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Kwatra arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (June 23).

The delegation is expected to hold discussions with Sri Lankan authorities regarding the loans offered to the island nations in the future.

Meanwhile, a team of representatives from the U.S. Department of the Treasury is also expected in Sri Lanka next Monday.

Addressing the parliament yesterday, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said: “We ensured that we created the background necessary for the immediate arrival of these three teams in Sri Lanka. We will conduct lengthy discussions with them. Their presence in the country will now allow us to hold meetings together with all three teams. It will only further assist us in expediting our programme.”

