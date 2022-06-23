Tamil Nadu sends second batch of relief materials to Sri Lanka

June 23, 2022   11:26 am

The second ship, carrying over 15,000 tonnes of relief materials donated by the Tamil Nadu government, sailed from the VOC Port in India to Colombo Port on Wednesday.

India’s Minister for the Welfare of Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan; Food Minister R. Sakkarapani; Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan; and Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan flagged off the merchant vessel VTC Sun that carried relief materials worth ₹67.70 crore.

After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that Tamil Nadu would donate 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder and medicines worth ₹28 crore to the Sri Lankans in view of the economic crisis in the neighbouring country, the first ship with 9,045 tonnes of rice, 50 tonnes of ‘Aavin’ milk powder and 8 tonnes of medicines left Chennai for Colombo on May 18.

The second ship carried 14,712 tonnes of rice, 250 tonnes of ‘Aavin’ milk powder and 38 tonnes of medicines. “We have stocked up on more essential commodities to be sent to Sri Lanka. They will be sent once we receive the request from the Sri Lankan government,” Mr. Masthan said.


Source: The Hindu

