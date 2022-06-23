Indian Foreign Secretary calls on Sri Lankan President & PM

Indian Foreign Secretary calls on Sri Lankan President & PM

June 23, 2022   01:00 pm

Foreign Secretary of India, Shri Vinay Kwatra who is currently in Sri Lanka for a one-day visit has called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A four-member high-ranking Indian delegation arrived on the island this morning (June 23) to hold bilateral talks on the assistance provided to Sri Lanka by India amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

Led by the Indian Foreign Secretary, the delegation comprises Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Finance of India Ajay Seth, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran and Joint Secretary of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Kartik Pande of the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The delegation will also hold discussions with senior officials on the economic situation in the country and the short-term and long-term assistance requirements.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Seminar organized to educate public about 21A

Seminar organized to educate public about 21A

'Api Wawamu' initiative reaches Polonnaruwa

'Api Wawamu' initiative reaches Polonnaruwa

Sri Lanka sued by bondholder in US following historic default (English)

Sri Lanka sued by bondholder in US following historic default (English)

Long fuel queues still seen in many areas... (English)

Long fuel queues still seen in many areas... (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Protest staged in Colombo against PM Ranil (English)

Protest staged in Colombo against PM Ranil (English)

Businessman Dhammika Perera sworn in as Member of Parliament (English)

Businessman Dhammika Perera sworn in as Member of Parliament (English)