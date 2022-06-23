Indian Foreign Secretary calls on Sri Lankan President & PM

Foreign Secretary of India, Shri Vinay Kwatra who is currently in Sri Lanka for a one-day visit has called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A four-member high-ranking Indian delegation arrived on the island this morning (June 23) to hold bilateral talks on the assistance provided to Sri Lanka by India amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

Led by the Indian Foreign Secretary, the delegation comprises Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Finance of India Ajay Seth, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran and Joint Secretary of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Kartik Pande of the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The delegation will also hold discussions with senior officials on the economic situation in the country and the short-term and long-term assistance requirements.