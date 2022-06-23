Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman has assured the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Milinda Moragoda of her fullest support and cooperation in the process of economic recovery in Sri Lanka.

The Indian Finance Minister gave this assurance when High Commissioner Moragoda called on her recently at the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi.

This was the latest of a series of meetings High Commissioner Moragoda has had with Minister Sitharaman on Indian economic cooperation and assistance to Sri Lanka in the context of the present crisis. He had last met her on 27 May.

High Commissioner Moragoda once again thanked Minister Sitharaman for the continuation of assistance that India is extending to Sri Lanka, and particularly for expeditiously arranging a separate line of credit of USD 55 million, granted on 10 June to import 65,000 MT of urea required for the present cultivation season in Sri Lanka.

In response, Minister Sitharaman assured High Commissioner Moragoda of her fullest cooperation in the economic recovery process in Sri Lanka, while expressing hope that Sri Lanka would recover very soon given the resilience of her people.

Earlier in the day, High Commissioner Moragoda had also met with the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar to discuss the way forward with regard to Indian assistance in stabilizing and recovering the ailing Sri Lankan economy.