Five illegally imported luxury cars seized at Orugodawatte

Sri Lanka Customs says that five luxury cars have been seized from a warehouse in Orugodawatte which had been brought into the country declared as vehicle spare parts from the United Kingdom.

The detection had been carried out today by officials of the Revenue Task Force (RTF)-Personal Baggage Examination Unit of Sri Lanka Customs, a spokesman said.

He said that on information received, the officials detected the used cars inside a container consigned from the UK.

The vehicles seized include Mercedes-Maybach, Audi A1 and a Fiat car.