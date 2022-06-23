India assures fullest support to Sri Lanka as a close friend

The Government of India, as a close friend of Sri Lanka, will extend its fullest support to the island nation in overcoming the current difficult situation, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (June 23).

The Indian Foreign Secretary made these remarks during a meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo this morning.

The Indian delegation arrived on the island to consider further financial assistance to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has already received essential food items, fuel, medicine and fertilizer under the Indian credit line facility. The Indian delegation noted that the Government of India and the political authorities are committed to providing continued support to Sri Lanka.

On behalf of the government and the people of Sri Lanka, the President conveyed his gratitude to the Government of India for its significant role in assisting Sri Lanka in difficult times.

Both sides discussed the future course of action of the Indian aid programme to stabilize and revive the Sri Lankan economy, at length.

The delegation also expressed confidence that the country would recover soon after overcoming this difficult period.

Indian Economic Relations Secretary Ajay Seth, Chief Economic Adviser Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob, Joint Secretary (IOR) Kartik Pande and Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath also participated in this discussion.