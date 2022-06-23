Power cut schedule for next three days released

June 23, 2022   10:09 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced the duration and scheduled for the power cuts to be imposed during the next three days. 

Accordingly, the PUCSL has approved power cuts from June 24th to 26th as follows;

June 24th (Friday)      – 2 hours and 30 minutes between 12.00 noon and 10.00 p.m.
June 25th (Saturday) – 2 hours and 30 minutes between 9.30 a.m. and 10.00 p.m.
June 26th (Sunday)   – 2 hours between 2.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

See the full schedule below: 

 

Demand Management Schedule - 24th to 26th June 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

