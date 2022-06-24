Showery condition to slightly enhance from today

Showery condition over the South-western part of the island (Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts) is expected to enhance slightly from today, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 55-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.